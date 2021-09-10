The Freeport Flag Ladies return to their post to honor the anniversary of September 11th

They'll hoist their flags from the corner of Main and School Streets in Freeport.

FREEPORT, Maine — For eighteen years, they were a familiar sight on 'their' corner -- Main and School Streets in Freeport. When the September 11th attacks occurred, the country grappled with the magnitude of the destruction and loss. Then-President Bush asked folks to step outside their homes one night and light candles.

"It was a dead-end street at that time, so we decided to come up here with our candles. And, people started beeping and things like that, and people heard the beeps and they joined us, and I looked at the two of them and I said, "My prayer has been answered. I know what I can do to help my country." And I asked them to join me for a year," says Elaine Green.

That year – turned in to *eighteen years as Elaine - along with Joann Miller and Carmen Foote - stood on their corner hoisting flags and waving to passersby. During the Iraq war, they were at their corner every morning.

Two years ago, The Freeport Flag Ladies decided it was time to lower their flags, and end the visits to their corner.