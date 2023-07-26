Why stretching is so important before a workout. It's more than loosening up muscles.

Craig Peugh teaches us about Kinstretch, and how it can help you avoid injury while working out.

PORTLAND, Maine — Before starting any workout is always important to warm up your muscles so you don’t pull something, but you should also be loosening other parts of your body.

Coach Craig Peugh from The Form Lab in Portland shows us the importance of Kinstretch and how it can enhance your body control, flexibility, and usage range.

When preparing to do squats you’ll want to loosen your hips, knees, and ankles to allow for a more fluid motion with more range of motion.