The favorite photos of 2020 from the Bangor Daily News

An unsettling year captured in a series of moments

BANGOR, Maine — Don McCullin, an acclaimed British photojournalist, has crisply summed up his craft. “Photography for me is not looking,” he has observed, “it’s feeling. If you can’t feel what you’re looking at, then you’re never going to get others to feel anything when they look at your pictures.”

That quote came to mind as I was interviewing Natalie Williams, visuals coordinator of the Bangor Daily News, about the BDN’s staff photographers’ favorite images of 2020

The photos capture some of the events that defined that troubled year, politics and the pandemic in particular, but also moments of joy and light. Watch our interview and look at the pictures. They’re good—and they’ll make you feel.

