The exquisite guitar playing of Hiroya Tsukamoto

PORTLAND, Maine — When he was 13 years old, Hiroya Tsukamoto started playing the five-string banjo. Not long after, he picked up the guitar.

Changing instruments was a good move, one that took him from Kyoto, Japan, to Boston, where he landed a scholarship at the Berklee College of Music. Since then, he has played around the world with occasional stops in Maine, including time spent in Brunswick to record his latest album.