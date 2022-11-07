The exquisite guitar playing of Hiroya Tsukamoto

PORTLAND, Maine — When he was 13 years old, Hiroya Tsukamoto started playing the five-string banjo. Not long after, he picked up the guitar.
Changing instruments was a good move, one that took him from Kyoto, Japan, to Boston, where he landed a scholarship at the Berklee College of Music. Since then, he has played around the world with occasional stops in Maine, including time spent in Brunswick to record his latest album.
Describing Tsukamoto’s music is not easy. It's better to listen to him yourself. Watch this video to see a master at work.