PORTLAND, Maine — It was fifteen years ago when the door was slammed shut and Nora exits and the play ends. This is the ending of A Doll's House part 1. There are some loose ends that left playwright Lucas Hnath wanting answers.

So many loose ends and answers he wrote answers to them. A Doll's House Part 2 picks up where the original play left off. Nore's left everything behind and become a successful feminist novelist. Now she wants to finalize her divorce.

Of course, this tension creates lots of interesting situations, but no spoilers here.

You can see the play at The Good Theater in Portland running from February 20 through March 17. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website The Good Theater.