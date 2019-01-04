PORTLAND, Maine — Just about every doctor you might ever go to accepts health insurance payments and does not make house calls. Oren Gersten, a physician with a practice in South Portland, flips that script. He’s more than happy to visit patients at home but won’t take payments from health insurers.

What Dr. Gersten is practicing is called Primary Direct Care. His patients pay a sliding monthly fee—from $25 for those 18 and under to $99 for those 65 and up—and receive comprehensive primary care. The goal is to create a close connection between doctors and patients, and to cut insurance companies out of the medical decision making.

When you visit a doctor’s office these days, you might be greeted by a receptionist, ushered to an examination room by an aide, questioned about your ailment by a nurse, checked out by a physician, and then handed a bill by an accounts person. Gersten, in contrast, has no employees. He runs the entire operation—which means he really gets to know his patients. His practice is only about five months old, but so far he finds it rewarding. “I think having control over how you practice medicine and the flexibility to adapt to what your patients need,” he says, “is really huge.”

www.portlanddirectprimarycare.com