The Good Theater in Portland, Maine is nothing if not ambitious. They are currently in production of the book turned Broadway hit, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nightime. As a play, this relies heavily on the acting of the lead character who is accused of killing a dog, and also might be considered autistic, winds up going on a wild journey.

Griffin Carpenter, the actor who plays the lead did extensive research into this character. Including talking to mental health professionals. "He delivers one of the best performances on The Good Theater stage of all time," said Brian P. Allen, The Good Theater Executive & Artistic Director.

The Good Theater will be in production with The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time through October 23.

http://goodtheater.com/shows.html

© NEWS CENTER Maine