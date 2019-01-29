PORTLAND, Maine — They really like to ham it up. The gents from Bull Moose are always on the lookout for the best pork chop on the meat market shelves. They really found the tenderloin of topics for this weeks installment...It's just in time for the new year, Chinese New Year, that is, and it's looking to be a real oinker...

The 5 Best Movies Featuring Pigs, as we are to soon enter The Year of The Pig.

5.) Babe from Babe: Pig in the City (1998) : Who but Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller could bring true justice to the live-action talking pig genre which was popular in the late 90s. Miller not only directed Babe’s 2nd big screen feature, but also co-wrote it. Babe is the true iconic movie pig of the 1990s far out-stripping his rival Gordy. That’ll do Pig. That’ll do.

4.) Chihiro’s Parents from Spirited Away (2001) Honestly it’s tough to choose just one famous Pig from a Studio Ghibli film when you’ve got Nago the Boar God (Princess Mononoke) and Porco Rosso (Porco Rosso) in the mix but the winner of the 2003 Academy Award for best animated feature had to be the one for our list. Chihiro’s parents become cursed after the family inadvertently enters the spirit realm and she has to go through all manner of trouble to help set them free.

3.) Bebop from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016): It’s hard to argue with the fashion sense of one of the Turtle’s most iconic antagonists. The septum piercing, purple Mohawk, and retro-future shades really complete the look. Originally planned to appear in both the 1987 ‘rubber-suit’ TMNT film, and the 2014 reboot Bebop (and his buddy Rocksteady) finally hit the Silver screen in 2016.

2.) Pumbaa from The Lion King (1994) A savannah Guildenstern who inspired Hamlet- I mean Simba to Hakuna Matata away his responsibilities and don’t worry about avenging the death of his father by deposing Claudius-I mean Scar. Also look for Seth Rogan to lend his voice to this flatulous warthog later this year.

1.) Miss Piggy from The Muppets (various) Who? MOI?? It’s impossible to argue with the longevity of Miss Piggy’s career, and the range of her acting abilities. Though there were many famous pigs of yesteryear we neglected to mention (Porky, Piglet, Hampton, Wilbur) none have a star that shines as bright the puppet princess.