HIKE

Tumbledown Mountain, Weld

The 1.9-mile Brook Trail will take you straight up to the pond near the summit, where you can lounge near the water or get in for a swim (with all the sweating you’ll do on your way up, it’ll feel great to cool down in the pond). Or take the Loop Trail for added challenge (in the form of stream crossings, rock scrambling, and Fat Man’s Misery – a narrow fissure in the mountain you’ll have the pleasure of climbing through).

Bold Coast (aka Cutler Coast Public Reserved Land), Cutler

There are 10 miles of trails here, including 3.5 miles of coastal trail, where you can look down into the Bay of Fundy from atop the cliffs or walk through meadows of chest-high flowers before ducking back onto the tree-covered trail. From the trailhead, it’s 1.4 miles of fairly easy going trail to get to the coast and the promontory featuring breathtaking views.

PADDLE

Kayak in Casco Bay

Explore Casco Bay for a couple of hours or a couple of days with a guided kayaking adventure with Portland Paddle. Go on a day paddle to Fort Gorges ($55), or paddle as the sun sets with a Sunset Kayak Tour ($40). There are also multi-day tours, like the overnight trip to Jewell Island ($235) and the three-day Casco Bay Traverse ($420). All the paddling gear and instruction is included, too.

FMI: portlandpaddle.net

Paddle (and hike and swim) Swan Island, Richmond

An island adventure! Located at the head of Merrymeeting Bay, just off the coast of Richmond. Swan Island is a 4-mile-long, half-mile-wide island that's just a 5-minute ferry ride from the mainland, but feels remote once you’re on it. It’s open to the public from May to October and offers 10 miles of easy-going trails, kayak rentals, and a fine spot for swimming on the east side of the island near the camping area (you’ll need to call ahead or reserve online to ensure a spot). And be sure to check out the viewing tower!

FMI: maine.gov

BIKE

Pedal the Penobscot

7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. Starts at High Tide Restaurant, Brewer. $70, $25 for students. www.bangorlandtrust.org

Pedal the Penobscot is a one-day ride offering beautiful views of the Penobscot River, small towns and rural roads. Choose from five distance options, ranging from a family-friendly 12-mile ride to a 100-miler (12, 26, 50, 76, or 100 mile ride options). Afterward, enjoy lunch on the High Tide's patio.

Shannon Bryan runs FitMaine.com.

