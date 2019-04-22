PORTLAND, Maine — The Bangor Community Chorus just keeps on singing!

Their Facebook page has frequent posts ‘calling all singers’. For decades The Bangor Community Chorus has kept the music going by welcoming anyone who loves to sing – and share some laughs -- to join their ranks. This weekend they are marking a milestone anniversary with a concert and celebration – and a deep appreciation for the joy that music brings to them.

It is the sum of its parts, the singular voices in a choir that combine to make up the whole. And like the notes on a sheet of music, each choir member brings their story, their enthusiasm, and their voice to rehearsal each Tuesday night. This is the Bangor Community Chorus, and it’s been going strong for fifty years.

“I think it’s just the fact that the people that are here enjoy singing. It’s not to put on a big show, it’s to share our love of singing. And I think that’s what’s kept it going these past 50 years,” says chorus member Stacy George.

Few things endure for five decades, but the members of this chorus have made sure their voices were heard – all the while raising kids, working jobs, coming and going as their schedules permitted. Some members joined, then took a few years off before returning. The chorus members all sing the praises of Colin Graebert – who has led the group for the past three seasons.

He is a pianist, a self-described jazz guy, and a bit of a stand up comic. Varying the music they sing – different genres, different styles, even different decades – mixing it up, and keeping everyone engaged.

Graebert says, “It’s an amazing feeling when it all comes together and the music hits those moments where it rings and the text hits those moments where its meaningful and poignant or thought-provoking or exciting.”

Together - they have all worked to prepare for the big night – a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Bangor Community Chorus.

If you would like to learn more about the Bangor Community Chorus, you can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bangorcommunitychorus/. The concert is Sunday, April 28th at 4:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church of Bangor on Essex Street.