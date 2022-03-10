The 207 Interviews | Meet the candidates for major office on Maine's 2022 ballot

Over the last few weeks, the 207 team sat down with all the candidates running for major office in Maine. Here are those interviews.

PORTLAND, Maine — We are one week away from Election Day and to help you familiarize yourself with the candidates running for major office in Maine, the 207 team sat down with each of them.

Embedded below are interviews with the candidates running for Congress in Maine's first and second district as well as interviews with the gubernatorial candidates.

Candidates running for Congress in Maine's First District

Ed Thelander

In our conversation, Ed Thelander talked about how he would address gun violence across the country, what his first step would be to address inflation, and who he believes should make decisions around abortion.

Chellie Pingree

In our conversation, Chellie Pingree talked about why she supports a ban on assault-style weapons, where she stands on the issue of abortion, and what specific steps she would take to address inflation.

Candidates running for Congress in Maine's Second District

Tiffany Bond

In our conversation Tiffany Bond talked about why she lives in Portland, what her top priorities would be if elected, and what specific steps she would recommend to address inflation.

Bruce Poliquin

In our conversation, Bruce Poliquin talked about what steps he would take to tackle inflation, what he believes should be done with legislation concerning security at the southern border, and where he stands on the issue of abortion.

Jared Golden

To learn more about Golden and hear what he has to say about inflation, Social Security, Maine’s paper industry and more, watch the 207 interview.

Candidates running for governor of Maine

Sam Hunkler

An independent candidate who hopes to be Maine’s next governor. Sam Hunkler has lived in Washington County for more than 30 years.

Paul LePage

In our conversation, LePage talked about why he has returned to politics, what his top priority would be if elected, and why he wants to leave abortion laws in Maine unchanged.

Janet Mills