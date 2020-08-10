The 207 interview: Democratic Senate candidate Sara Gideon

PORTLAND, Maine — In its 200 years of statehood, Maine has never seen a U.S. Senate race like the one going on now between Republican incumbent Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon. The money being spent, most of it contributed by people and organizations from out of state, runs well into the tens of millions of dollars. That kind of cash could do a lot of good in Maine. Instead it’s paying for an endless, thundering barrage of attack ads. (Two independents, Max Linn and Lisa Savage, are also in the race. Their campaign spending has been negligible.)