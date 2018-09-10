Name: Terry Hayes

Campaign: Independent candidate for governor

Age: 60

Lives in: Buckfield

Opponents: Democrat Janet Mills, Republican Shawn Moody, independent Alan Caron

On her resume: Eight years as a Democratic state representative. Currently serves as state treasurer. The only Clean Elections candidate for governor.

Noteworthy positions: Favors universal basic health care for Mainers. Wants to get more Mainers into the workforce, including those “with disabilities, veterans, individuals who have been incarcerated or have experienced a substance abuse disorder and disengaged youths.”

Fun fact: She is a pilot “who loves to show off Maine from the air.”

Website: www.hayesformaine.com

