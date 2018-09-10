Name: Terry Hayes
Campaign: Independent candidate for governor
Age: 60
Lives in: Buckfield
Opponents: Democrat Janet Mills, Republican Shawn Moody, independent Alan Caron
On her resume: Eight years as a Democratic state representative. Currently serves as state treasurer. The only Clean Elections candidate for governor.
Noteworthy positions: Favors universal basic health care for Mainers. Wants to get more Mainers into the workforce, including those “with disabilities, veterans, individuals who have been incarcerated or have experienced a substance abuse disorder and disengaged youths.”
Fun fact: She is a pilot “who loves to show off Maine from the air.”
Website: www.hayesformaine.com