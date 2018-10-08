CARATUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- You might say Caratunk is the perfect town to get out and enjoy the outdoors. It's why the No Limits Foundation chose Adventure Bound as a place for teens with limb loss to experience summer camp.

Teens with limb limitations get the chance to white water raft, hike, climb a ropes course and more during Camp No Limits. No Limits Foundation also has its Maine Camp for people of all ages that goes back to 2004. Cody Arsenault learned how to adjust to life with one arm thanks to the experience.

"Some of the stuff, like I learned to put my socks on and tie my shoes and everything at this camp," said Arsenault.

More than 20 Campers spent four days in the Maine outdoors working through group and leadership activities. For some it was their first time in the wilderness. They had to put their trust in others to work through their fears, such as heights. Not letting prosthetics keep them from reaching new heights.

"The high ropes that we just saw, you saw people shaking 'no no I can't do it' and all the folks on the ground were like 'you can do it' and really talked them through it, which I think is a really important aspect in life to listen to encouraging words and really encourage other people," said program coordinator Kelsey Moody.

It's tough enough for teens to try to fit in while walking the halls of high school. Even tougher when you get looks about your differences. 15-year-old Olivia Stone was extremely shy during her first year at teen camp, but came out of her shell when other campers accepted her for who she is.

"We all get each other," said Stone. "We're all basically in high school and we deal with the whole social aspect of life already and we can relate too with our amputations."

Camp No Limits isn't just in Maine. There are also camps for teens who have experienced limb loss in Missouri, Maryland, Florida, Idaho, Arizona, Texas, California and Connecticut.

