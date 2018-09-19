OXFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The classic car that Garrett Haslett has in his driveway isn't for a school assignment, but for his own enjoyment.

Haslett has been working on his 1929 Model A Ford truck since 2014. The vehicle was rusting away in the woods on the property of one of his high school teachers. Long before it was surrounded by trees, the Ford had been transformed into a completely different vehicle from what it was when it came off of the assembly line.

"They call it a doodle bug, but it's essentially a homemade tractor," said Haslett. "Somebody had taken a Model A dump truck and cut the frame out of it and shortened it and made it into a tractor."

With his love of antique cars, Haslett made it his goal to rebuild the Model A back to its original condition. Mint, authentic and running. He knew it would take time and money, but you'll quickly discover how patient the 19-year-old is when it comes to mechanics. He took one year of auto tech and one year of auto collision at Oxford Hills High School. After school he participated in a welding class, learning lessons that he brought home to the garage.

"Model A was the first Ford with four wheel breaks and that was the big advantage to the Model T, which only had two wheel breaks," said Haslett.

The project would be for nothing if the Model A stayed in the drive way, but after years around the outside of the cab the moment of truth would come from the driver's seat where the 19-year-old's hard work paid off.

"I remember driving it around the lawn and it was magical," said Haslett. "Something that I had put together and now it's finally working. It was quite cool."

You can see Haslett's Model A Truck Monday nights at Tractor Supply in Oxford where they have antique cars on display starting around 6 PM.

