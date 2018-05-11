A typical Latin fare favorite, tamales are a comfort food wrapped in a husk and looks like a gift. It is. And very special at that.

TAMALES

To make the dough:

2 Cups Masa Harina - this flour is course and can be found at most grocery stores or Latin markets.

8oz of Broth. You can use what you desire, chicken broth is very common.

2/3C. Fat. Traditional recipes use lard, but any type of fat can be used. Even shortening.

Stir the liquid & fat into the dough until it can be made into a ball without falling apart.

Corn or Maze Husks can be found at most grocery stores or Latin food markets.

Spread a 4oz serving of the dough on a husk. Add filling of choice, wrap the husk up together, and add to a double boiler. Continue until all of the dough has been filled into husks. Put a towel over the Tomales, and cook in the double boiler for about 2 hours. The husks should feel wet, like a paper towel, and when you open the Tomales up the flavor erupts.

For fillings:

Tomatillo Salsa and Chicken.

4 5–6-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breasts

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups low-salt chicken broth

1 pound tomatillos,

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 medium garlic cloves, crushed

1 small jalapeño,

Juice of 1 lime

Fresh cilantro leaves

Lime wedge Season chicken pieces with salt & pepper. Brown chicken pieces in a skillet on high heat. When browned remove from heat and add vegetables and let simmer. As they cook begin adding broth. When broth begins to simmer add chicken back into the pan and cook until the broth thickens & the chicken can be split apart with a fork.

