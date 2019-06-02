PORTLAND, Maine — Valentine's Day is a reason to show others how much you love them. Unless you're a single adult. Then it's a day to stay in, drink and watch episodes of Take It Or Leave It.

For this Valentine's Day-themed episode of Take It Or Leave It we wanted to give two perspectives. The positive and the negative.

Lance is happily engaged to the love of his life. That makes him the positive. I'm extremely single, so do the math as to what perspective I have on Valentine's Day.

I do have a reason to celebrate the day because my birthday falls on February 14. If you're also single, but your birthday doesn't fall on Valentine's Day then Lance recommends you get a group of other single friends together and still enjoy yourself.

For those who do have a significant other: Don't put too much pressure on yourself when it comes to gifts. Lance says the best gifts he has received are the ones with the most personal meaning. Not the biggest price tag.

Going into this episode I thought I would come away just as negative about Valentine's Day as I went in. Not the case. Through talking about the holiday, I've decided to be more optimistic.

I'm going to spend Valentine's Day reaching out to the ones I love, both family and friends, and letting them know how much they mean to me.

There's no reason not to find a reason to celebrate the day of love, even if you don't have a significant other.