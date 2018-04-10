PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — If you've been looking for advice and a laugh at the same time, then Take It Or Leave It is the segment for you.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Rob Nesbitt and his best friend, Lance Forrest, started making web videos for their social media pages two years ago. They were comical, ridiculous and somewhat helpful all at the same time. They are now bringing their advice to 207 every week, calling it Take It Or Leave It.

A lot of thought went into a good first episode for the series and the two decided they would carve pumpkins while pulling surprise questions from a bowl for one another to answer during the carving.

You'll get to know the pair better and even get some good advice about everything from Halloween to dating. Every topic they pull from the bowl to discuss will have it's own segment during later episodes. Just wait for the costumes they showcase during their Halloween episode, they are interesting, to say the least.

Rob and Lance would love to hear from you!

What are some things that you would like advice on, topics you think would make for a fun show or a location the pair need to visit on camera to share the experience with viewers?

Send your ideas to rob.nesbitt@newscentermaine.com.

