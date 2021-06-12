Susan Poulin's 'A Very Ida Christmas' gives the gift of laughter this holiday season

Susan Poulin brings her Maine character Ida LeClair to audiences through "A Very Ida Christmas" at The Public Theatre in Lewiston.

LEWISTON, Maine — Looking for a truly Maine experience this holiday season? Susan Poulin has been bringing her fictional funny woman and true Mainah, Ida LeClair, to life for audiences for the last 25 years.

"Where sometimes Maine humor can just be a stand-up with a Maine accent ... for me, it's about relationships and community. Ida is a heart-centered heroic character. She just beams love out into the world, and that is something we need right now," Poulin said.

The award-winning writer, performer, and author of eleven plays is hosting “A Very Ida Christmas” at The Public Theatre in Lewiston on Dec. 10, 11, and 12.

"Ida likes the holidays a lot more than I do, in fact," Poulin said of her fictional character.

In her one-woman show, it is Christmas in the fictional town of Mahoosuc Mills, Maine, and Ida is feeling the holiday spirit. Audiences are invited into Ida and Charlie’s house "to pick up a few holiday decorating tips, discover the 'secret' in the not-so-secret Santa plan and get the scoop on Ida’s latest Christmas craft project with the Women Who Run With the Moose."