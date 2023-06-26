She left behind her 30-year corporate career to help others navigate grief

Susan Casey said she found herself in the darkest place she's ever been after the sudden loss of her brother. Now, she's helping others navigate that same darkness.

FREEPORT, Maine — Susan Casey is used to navigating tough conversations.

The licensed therapist has been sharing her gifts in communication and compassion for the last 30 years in a corporate setting.

However, after the sudden and tragic passing of her brother Brian nearly a decade ago, Susan found herself navigating the darkest path she has ever been down.

"I didn't know if I was going to make it. That's how it felt." Casey said.

Despite spending half her life helping others navigate those same feelings, Susan said she couldn’t get out of her own way. She decided to lean into them, first by writing a blog on grief and then an entire book.

"We get so terrified to sit in the quiet and feel it because we're afraid we're going to get lost in it. You know, if I start crying, I'm never going to stop," Casey said. "But when we've been cracked wide open, when we allow ourselves to sit in that, that's where the healing starts to happen because you're allowing that grief to move through you."

Susan said this idea to share lessons around grief and the stories of inspiration that come from those lessons bloomed into a new podcast and brand. It's called "Rock Your Shine, Cracked Wide Open." The series focuses on grief and the transformational stories within those hardships. Whether it be divorce, a loss of a loved one or even addiction.

"I feel like my purpose is just to bring people's stories to the world." Casey said.

This podcast is just the beginning of her new chapter, and Susan said she believes her brother will be with her every step of the way.

"Even in death, my brother has continued to expand my life, and his death has helped to deepen my understanding of so many things," Casey said. "I think he's here right now saying, 'You go rock your shine, sis!'"