Summer Wines for the 4th of July

PORTLAND, Maine — Finally, summer is here! Warm (even hot!) weather, long lazy days and plenty of time outside. Whether you are hanging out in the backyard, on a boat or at the beach, summer sipping is all about the fun (and convenience!). Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education has brought us her summer sipping lineup for all those festivities, including the 4th of July!
- Lolea White Sangria in big and little bottles: A quintessential summer drink! This pre-made white wine Sangria is easy-drinking and crisp with notes of fresh peach. Pretty, festive bottles. Pairs with fresh fruit salad, pasta salads, and lobster salad.
- 1928 Prosecco Extra Dry in the mini bottle. Perfect for any outdoor occasion! Lovely bubbles, floral and fruity. Fill a big tub with ice and chill them up! Delicious with fried clams, mussels, and lobster rolls.
- Pampelonne La Peche: In a slim can. French white wine a little fizz, juicy peach, lime and honeysuckle flavors. Great for beaches and boats, thirst-quenching on a hot day!
- Underwood Canned Pinot Noir: Wine in cans continues to crush it! Cans were big last summer, this season there are even more great wines being packaged in this format. Underwood has an entire line of Oregon wines in cans, my pick here is their Pinot Noir. Smooth and silky with notes of plum, raspberry, and cherry. Great for a cookout or picnic! I love it with a summer salad topped with grilled salmon, chicken, or duck. Also, burgers and hotdogs are an easy pairing.
- Canned packaging has really come a long way over the last few years, you can get fantastic quality wines in this format.
- Costa do Sol Vinho Verde: A summertime classic! Fresh and fizzy, this Portuguese white is fresh and crisp with excellent acidity. Always a terrific value. My favorite pairings with this wine are freshly shucked oysters and seared scallops! Chill a few bottles at a lobster bake.
- Honorable Mention: Blue Lobster Urban Winery Canned Wine from Portland, Maine
A full list of stores carrying the wines can be found on Maia’s website