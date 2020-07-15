Summer Concerts with The Chocolate Church Arts Center

Jud Caswell will be performing as part of The Chocolate Church Arts Center's summer series.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Chocolate Church Arts Center is launching a series of summer concerts, held at remote locations in the Midcoast. The second show in the Real Outdoor Concert Series will feature local artist Jud Caswell.

Caswell is a singer & song writer who recently wrote a new song titled "Keep Walking." The song is based on a Rumi poem called "Keep Walking."

Caswell will be performing July 25th in Bath and you can buy tickets online. He says he's sharing his online donations in July with Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program.

If you're interested in attending one of the shows tickets must be purchased ahead of time and audience members are required to bring masks or other face coverings.