Summer concerts aren't slowing down as we move into September

Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald previews upcoming concerts, including a festival in Farmington.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — As we turn the page to September the weather may change, but the summer concerts in Maine are still going strong. Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined us to preview some upcoming shows across the state.

SHOW: Frontiers

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Sept. 1 at the Camden Opera House

TICKETS: $30 in advance, $35 the day of the show

DETAILS: Elaine Tuttle slays as Steve Perry in this sensational Journey tribute band

SHOW: Under the Oaks

WHEN & WHERE: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Whistlestop Concert Series Stage in Farmington

TICKETS: $30, $5 for UMF students, 12 and under free

DETAILS: The indie folk rock act GoldenOak will close out the evening. Before them, you’ll hear sets from Kat Wright, Oshima Brothers, Rigometrics, and Darby Sabin. Things kick off at 8 a.m. with breakfast, followed by yoga, two workshops about mushroom foraging and medical mushrooms and herbs, a songwriting workshop, and a community sing-along with GoldenOak. The music starts at 4 p.m.

SHOW: Stream Reggae

WHEN & WHERE: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept 3. at Jones Landing on Peaks Island

INFO: Local reggae act Stream Reggae has been holding court on summer Sundays for two decades on Peaks Island. The band is Nyah Henderson on lead guitar/vocals, his son, Jay Henderson, on drums, Ricky Richards on keys/vocals, Rick Dufour on bass, and Luke Fagan on vocals and guitar. Catch a Casco Bay Lines ferry and make your way to Jones Landing for an afternoon that melts into an evening party. The band will play a combination of covers and tunes from its three albums. Food, drinks, and reggae music translate to an absolute blast. Be part of it.

SHOW: Grace Potter

WHEN & WHERE: Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono

INFO: The new album Motherload was just released on August 18. Potter, based in the Burlington area of Vermont is a vocal powerhouse and plays a mean guitar and piano. And she writes sensational songs.