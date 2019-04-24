PORTLAND, Maine — There are very few of us who speak at a gubernatorial inauguration and even fewer who sing at one. More than that, there are even fewer who sing and are still under the legal driving age.

The Pihcintu Multi-national Chorus has a few members who fall into all three of these categories. This group of young women from various countries around the world came to sing at NEWS CENTER Maine's studio.

Pihcintu was founded and is directed by award-winning Portland musician and songwriter Con Fullam. The 34 members, Portland students from over 21 countries, have diverse backgrounds -- some have fled war, famine, and street violence.

Now, they stand united as a choir and sing from the heart.

Pihcintu is hosting a concert and a CD release celebration at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2. The event will take place at First Parish Church on Congress Street in Portland.

More than 50 members from the Chicago Children's Choir will be joining Pihcintu to promote sisterhood and brotherhood among Americans.

The concert, "One Journey, Many Roads", is free and open to the public.