JAY, Maine — Students at Spruce Mountain High School got to show off what 10 years of rock and roll looks like.

Dianne Fenlason started the Rock of Ages class at the Jay school in 2009. Teaching history of rock and roll and also how to perform it. A class credit for students who want to take part in music other than a traditional band and chorus.

"You have to be on time because that's what they expect of your job," Fenlason said. "You have to be a leader because that's how you move ahead. All of these life lessons are demonstrated in this class."

Students learn contemporary instruments like the electric guitar and drums, but also incorporate things like the mandolin. Olivia Paine is ending her second year of Rock of Ages and plays several instruments, including her voice.

"Learning experience working with other kids who may not have known anything about music before they got in and seeing how much they progress and seeing us working together and at the end it's a great outcome," Paine said. "Sometimes it sounds almost like the original, like it's super cool."

During the students end of the year concert, alumni of the class were there to help. Chris Floyd, 22, did sound and audio for the students during the three days of performances.

"It's pretty rewarding really," Floyd said. "They all love it and I love it. It's just a blast."

Rock of Ages took a hit this year because of mother nature. Students missed eight rehearsals because of snow days, but still put it in the work at home to prepare for the concert.