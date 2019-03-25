PORTLAND, Maine — A lot of firehouses are steeped in tradition. Bangor Fire department has a recipe they serve to new recruits at the start of their careers. It is a community event. And now, you can do it in your own home.

Ingredients

1# Hamburger Meat

2 Large Onions

3 Green Peppers

1 # Velveeta Cheese

1 Bottle Frank's Red Hot

4oz Worcestershire sauce

1 Bag Brick Oven Bangor Rye

In a skillet, brown the hamburger meat.

Add the chopped onions & peppers.

Simmer on med heat until meat is all browned & onions & peppers are softened & translucent.

Add Velveeta cheese. All of it.

Add nearly an entire bottle of Frank's Red Hot & Worcestershire sauce.

Stir.

Spoon a healthy serving onto a Brick Oven Bangor Rye bun pulled into pieces in a bowl, serve & eat.