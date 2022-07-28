Every Saturday in July Story Land is extending its hours for the 21+ event.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — If you grew up in Maine or New England, chances are you have a memory or at least a photo of your time at Story Land.

The Park, which is in Glen, New Hampshire, has been a family destination for decades.

Amy Shea was visiting the park recently with her husband and two sons. She remembers coming to Story Land as a kid and looks forward to making those same memories with her own children.

“We went last year, and I think seeing how much more the little one can go on because he's taller now is exciting. And my oldest gets a lot more, so we were on the dinosaur ride, and he can name all the dinosaurs now, and that was really exciting,” Shea said. “It's really great because my parents are with us too, so, it's been like a told total package. And my sister came with us, so it's been a great family event.”

While the park is obviously designed for little ones and their families, for the entire month of July, every Saturday night is about the adults.

That’s because Nostalgia Nights are back at Story Land.

The event is meant to give folks a chance to relive some of their favorite childhood memories.

Here’s how it works: every Saturday in July Story Land is extending its hours to 9 p.m. Families have until the usual 6 p.m. closing time to enjoy, but at 6:30 p.m. the park is closed to anyone under 21. That means attendees have almost three hours to hit the rides and enjoy a beer or two while they are at it.

Attendees said it was a blast to have the park all to themselves with no kiddos. And, as expected, most of the people had been to Story Land many times when they were younger.

“This is awesome,” one attendee said. “I was here as a child. It's just as much magic right now. We got a big group of friends, and we're staying until they kick us out.”

“It was awesome,” Tiffany Courtney-Schmidt said. “It brings back lots of memories.”

According to Story Land’s website, “Classic theme park snacks and adult beverages will be available. Multiple food and beverage locations will be open, serving classic favorites and more hearty options for those looking for a bite to eat. Some locations will close at 8 p.m., some at 9 p.m. At least some will stay open until the end of the event.”

The beer tent was not as busy as expected. Most people said they didn’t want to risk getting sick. Instead, it seemed most people were busy trying to win prizes or waiting in line for the rides. The Roar-a-Saurus, which is a rollercoaster that goes so fast that the experience is complete in 40 seconds, had mixed reactions.

“I came out of my seat a couple of times, and really, I need a Tylenol,” Jane Durgin said. “I won't do it again.”

Durgin came to Story Land with her sister and other family members. The two said they had been coming to the park since they were little and continue to carry on the tradition.

“We have been coming here our whole lives,” Durgin said. “Our grandparents brought us here and then our parents. So, we have carried on the tradition. I was here a few weeks ago with my niece and granddaughter.”

The final Nostalgia Night is Saturday. For ticket information and more details, click here.