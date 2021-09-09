Story Trails of Maine: New free app sends users on scavenger hunts around Maine

When covid shut down Joe Musumeci's Escape Room in Farmington, he turned to creating an app that could lead people on scavenger hunts around the state.

FARMINGTON, Maine — A new app sends tourists, visitors, and Mainers alike on scavenger hunts through Maine towns using only their cell phones.

Story Trails of Maine creator, Joe Musumeci, wants to get people outdoors, around their community, and connect them with the place they live, or know or visit. The idea of the free app came after Musumeci's Escape Room in Farmington was shut down due to the pandemic. An avid gamer, he envisioned a way for people to solve puzzles and follow clues all while being socially distanced.

Currently, the app has scavenger hunts and puzzles in three towns, Farmington, China, and Orono with another being created at Norland Living History center in Livermore.

Jordan Shaw, who has taken his nieces and nephew on the scavenger hunt in Farmington says solving puzzles together as a family is a great way to spend time together and work on resolving conflicts together.

Musumeci is partnering with towns across the state and also businesses. One puzzle at Twice Sold Tales Bookstore in downtown Farmington will send people through a maze of books.

In an age of disappearing brick and mortar stores, Twice Sold Tales co-owner Ben Hastin says anything to attract people into the store is helpful.

"It's very cool. He’s so creative in coming up with ideas. No one else is doing stuff like this in Farmington anyway so it is really neat to see," says Hastin.