Stories behind Portland Press Herald's photos of the year

How talent, planning, and sometimes luck lead to memorable pictures for the Portland Press Herald in 2021.

PORTLAND, Maine — Lobstermen on a wharf on Vinalhaven getting together for their regular "cocktail hour." An elderly couple carefully studying the program at the Ossipee Valley Fair. A jubilant high school baseball player leaping into the stands after a winning game.

These are just some of the images you'll see in the Portland Press Herald's 2021 Photos of the Year. Staff photographers took every picture, and they capture a range of people, places, and things across Maine.

How did the photographers get these compelling shots? What was going on as they snapped the photos? Did they know right away they'd gotten something special?

Those are some of the questions we asked of Press Herald Chief Photographer Gregory Rec and staff photographer Brianna Soukup. Watch our conversation to see the pictures and learn how talented photojournalists go about their jobs.