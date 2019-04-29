PORTLAND, Maine — Steve Almond has written a number of books. You could combine just three of them and it sounds like a teenage summer; Candy Freak , and Rock & Roll with Save Your Life , My Life in Heavy Metal (it's about teenage sex & angst.) Almond is a storyteller. The term is very en vogue at the time, but Almond has been at it a while. It doesn't matter where you happen to be, sitting on the couch reading his books or standing on a staircase talking with him, he's telling stories. And his stories and delivery is so good.

Published last year, Bad Stories; What the Hell Just Happened to Our Country takes a look at how our stories, the collective stories that we tell shape our experience of the world. It's a nod to the power of storytelling, how human beings construct their experience and package it up to share. That sharing then transforming, taking a little tinge of the next storyteller with it. This act connecting us all through the tangled skein we weave.

