Stepping inside the immersive 'Imagine van Gogh' exhibit

The exhibit in Boston offers a new way to experience the work of Vincent van Gogh.

PORTLAND, Maine — When stepping inside the Imagine van Gogh exhibit in Boston, attendees will be experiencing the work of Vincent van Gogh in a whole new way.

Large monitors sit throughout the exhibit, displaying more than 200 pieces of the artist’s work from floor to ceiling. ‘

French creator Annabelle Mauger brought these works to life and said the experience is different from what most museum-goers have seen.

While most museums are very quiet and reserved, Imagine van Gogh is different. Music accompanies the artwork, and she said it’s a great way to introduce art to kids.

The exhibit is now open in Boston at SoWa Power Station and will be on display until March 19.