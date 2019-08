PORTLAND, Maine — It's a bit of a trip back in time when the parish of St. Peter's Catholic Church hosts its annual Italian Bazaar. Frank Sinatra's music sets the mood; kids enjoy games and face painting; and for those who are young and robust, there is a greased pole climbing contest.The festival has run for 94 years, and for three days it feels a bit like 'the old days' on Munjoy Hill.