There were plenty of good sports on hand at the Rira Irish Pub in Portland this past Sunday afternoon — all willing to ‘brave the shave’ as part of the fund-raising efforts by St. Baldrick’s, a childhood cancer research foundation.

One by one, the local firefighters — and a few onlookers — took to the stage to have their heads shaved and - with a bit of arm-twisting, and cheering from friends and family — emerged with smooth heads, and perhaps a bit more of a back-to-school haircut then they bargained for….all for a good cause.

St. Baldrick’s has raised over 30 million dollars globally this year — and hosted more than 1000 head-shaving events around the world with the idea that the those who shave raise awareness for kids battling cancer.

At the start of this event, these Maine firefighters had already raised about $8000 dollars, and by the time all the hair had been swept up — they raised over $10,000.00

© NEWS CENTER Maine