PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- When Andrew and Briana Volk come up with new cocktail or food ideas they get creative. You can find many of those recipes in their new book, "Northern Hospitality with The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club: A Celebration of Cocktails, Cooking, and Coming Together."

These two cocktails below, however, are old classics dating back to the early 1900s... and from the names to the flavors, these drinks will delight your party guests.

Corpse Reviver

Equal parts (1 oz):

Cocchi Americano (aperitif wine)

Dry Curacao (orange liqueur)

Gin (Beefeater London was used in this recipe)

Fresh lemon juice

Shake it with ice. Rinse your chilled martini glass with absinthe for aromatics, then strain the drink into the glass. Drop in a cherry for effect, and serve with any Halloween decorations of your choosing.

Blood and Sand

Equal parts (1 oz):

Scotch (we used Grant's)

Heering (cherry liqueur)

Sweet Vermouth

Orange juice (if your orange juice is sweeter, pull back on some of the other sweet ingredients)

Shake with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass and decorate.

