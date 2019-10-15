PORTLAND, Maine — Costumed actors will ‘embody’ the ghosts of people who are buried in Eastern Cemetery in Portland for the annual Spirits Alive “Walk Among the Shadows’ tour. This year the evening walks focus on Portland in 1820 – the year that Maine became a state. Spirits Alive is dedicated to the restoration and maintenance of Eastern Cemetery and invites the public in to tour and learn more about our history. For dates and times of the tours this month and throughout the year, visit https://www.spiritsalive.org/.

RELATED: Maine couple buys home that inspired 'The Conjuring'

RELATED: Ghost hunters search for spirits at New Hampshire Inn