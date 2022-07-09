Spice up your breakfast with the Pico Suave

Chef Bo Byrne shows us how to make a breakfast sandwich with a twist.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Bo Byrne is the owner of T.O.P. Dog, a hot dog cart that can be found throughout southern Maine. He also teaches at the culinary school at Southern Maine Community College.

He stopped by to show us how to put a new spin on a breakfast sandwich and showed us how to make the Pico Suave.

Pico:

1 tomato diced

1/2 onion diced

1/3 jalapeño finely diced

1/2 lime juiced

3 sprigs cilantro chopped

Combine ingredients in a bowl. Adjust heat levels by adding more or less jalapeño and altering the lime juice.

For Sriracha Mayo:

1 cup mayo

1 Tablespoon Sriracha

Mix to combine.

Add garlic powder and apple cider vinegar or lime juice if you like.

For the sandwich:

1 egg scrambled

2 strips of cooked bacon

3 Tablespoons cheddar cheese

Small pinch of greens

2 Tablespoons pico de gallo

2 teaspoons Sriracha mayo

1 bun, toasted

First heat the egg pan.

Season eggs with salt and pepper.

Sauté egg in a pan. To get a camp-style scramble, add egg to the pan and allow the white to set up first before cracking the yolk.

This style of scrambled eggs will retain its heat longer than traditional style.

Add a sprinkle of cheddar cheese to the eggs now.

If using a griddle, set it for 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place the bacon strips on to warm slightly.

Butter your bun and toast both sides. I start with the bun to make sure I’m not waiting on a landing zone when the time for plating arrives.

Layer the Sriracha mayo on the toasted bun followed by the bacon strips.

Add the lettuce next and follow with the cheesy eggs.

Top off with pico de gallo and Sriracha mayo.