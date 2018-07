Spatchcocked Marinated Chicken

1 whole Chicken

¼ C Olive Oil

2 Cloves Garlic

1 Lemon, Zested and Juiced

½ C Flat Leaf Parsley, Chopped

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Cut the whole bird down the back on both sides of the spine & remove the bones.

Open up chicken and apply marinade, or soak bird in marinade.

Place on grill skin side down and cook for 30 mins.

© 2018 WCSH-TV