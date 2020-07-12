So you think you can act? Try portraying 25 characters—in a single play

Inside Portland Stage Company’s one-man production of “A Christmas Carol”

PORTLAND, Maine — Even though Thanksgiving is behind us, Joel Leffert is still giving thanks for his good fortune. Fate has dealt him a lucky hand: He’s an actor and unlike nearly all of his peers, he’s working.

As Portland Stage Company presents Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” this month, Leffert has as meaty and challenging a role as he could hope for, one that calls for him to play more than 25 characters in this one-actor production. “It’s delightful,” Leffert told us. “It’s absolutely wonderful. I could not be having more fun.”

At the same time, though, it’s a challenge. “Two years ago,” he notes dryly, “we were doing this with a cast of 25, 30 people.”

Because of the pandemic, this production will be presented live to small audiences whose members will be spread out in the theater and also as a digital, on-demand show that people can watch from the comfort and safety of their homes. What matters most, though, is not the medium but Dickens’ message of change and redemption.