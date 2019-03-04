SHOW # 1

WHO: Japanese Breakfast

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Port City Music Hall, Portland

HOW MUCH: $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating

TICKETS & INFO: https://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1818552-japanese-breakfast-portland/

WHY GO: Japanese Breakfast is essentially the solo project of Michelle Zauner. Under the Japanese Breakfast name she’s released two albums “Psychopomp” in 2016 and “Soft Sounds from Another Planet” in 2017. The sound is a layered dream pop and Japanese Breakfast is fantastic live.

SHOW # 2

WHO: Rosanne Cash and Band

WHEN: Tuesday, April 9

WHERE: State Theatre, Portland

HOW MUCH: $36.50 to $56.50 reserved seating

TICKETS & INFO: https://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1805275-rosanne-cash-band-she-portland/

WHY GO: Cash has released 15 albums since 1978 and her most recent one is the stunning “She Remembers Everything”

SHOW # 3

WHO: Squirrel Nut Zippers

WHEN: Friday, April 19

WHERE: AURA in Portland

HOW MUCH: $25 to $55

TICKETS & INFO: https://auramaine.com/events/19-squirrel-nut-zippers/

WHY GO: Squirrel Nut Zippers have been at it since 1993 with their blues, jazz and swing sound. Some may remember their 1995 album hot” with the hit single “Hell” that features the refrain: “In the afterlife /You could be headed for the serious strife /Now you make the scene all day/But tomorrow there'll be Hell to pay “

SHOW # 4

WHO: MicroMasse and Sara Hallie Richardson

WHEN: Saturday, April 27

WHERE: Camden Opera House

HOW MUCH: $14

TICKETS & INFO: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4882100/mainemademusic-presentsmicromass%C3%A9-camden-the-camden-opera-house

WHY GO: Micromassé is the trio of accomplished musicians Pete Dugas on organ, Chris Sweet on drums and guitarist Max Cantlin offering a fresh new sound that is nostalgically analog, worldly and explosively modern. Combining the classic sound of the Hammond Organ with dynamic electric guitar and infectious drums; Micromassé strives to bring instrumental music to new frontiers while maintaining a positive groove and a fun vibe. They’ll be joined with their frequent collaborator Portland based singer/songwriter, Sara Hallie Richardson. With influences such as Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush, and Bjork, Richardson's songs are known for dense vocal harmonies and soaring melodies as well as combining synthetic and acoustic orchestral sounds.

SHOW # 5

WHO: Sara Hallie Richardson with Amarantos Quartet

WHEN: Friday, April 26

WHERE: One Longfellow Square, Portland

HOW MUCH: $12 in advance, $15 day of show

TICKETS & INFO: https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event-registration/?ee=1134

WHY GO: Easy! Sara Hallie Richardson backed by a string quartet! They’ve been doing a handful of these shows lately and I’ve heard they’ve been quite good. This truly is a genre-bending and genre-defining project as the Amarantos Quartet applies sounds to Richardson’s unique and vast songwriting and vocal skills. Each player works tirelessly to arrange, promote, and grow this exciting, dream-come-true project. The quartet is Lauren Hastings, Hannah Jackson, Meagan McIntyre and Anna Maria Amaroso Noyes