SHOW # 1
WHO: Japanese Breakfast
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Port City Music Hall, Portland
HOW MUCH: $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating
TICKETS & INFO: https://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1818552-japanese-breakfast-portland/
WHY GO: Japanese Breakfast is essentially the solo project of Michelle Zauner. Under the Japanese Breakfast name she’s released two albums “Psychopomp” in 2016 and “Soft Sounds from Another Planet” in 2017. The sound is a layered dream pop and Japanese Breakfast is fantastic live.
SHOW # 2
WHO: Rosanne Cash and Band
WHEN: Tuesday, April 9
WHERE: State Theatre, Portland
HOW MUCH: $36.50 to $56.50 reserved seating
TICKETS & INFO: https://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1805275-rosanne-cash-band-she-portland/
WHY GO: Cash has released 15 albums since 1978 and her most recent one is the stunning “She Remembers Everything”
SHOW # 3
WHO: Squirrel Nut Zippers
WHEN: Friday, April 19
WHERE: AURA in Portland
HOW MUCH: $25 to $55
TICKETS & INFO: https://auramaine.com/events/19-squirrel-nut-zippers/
WHY GO: Squirrel Nut Zippers have been at it since 1993 with their blues, jazz and swing sound. Some may remember their 1995 album hot” with the hit single “Hell” that features the refrain: “In the afterlife /You could be headed for the serious strife /Now you make the scene all day/But tomorrow there'll be Hell to pay “
SHOW # 4
WHO: MicroMasse and Sara Hallie Richardson
WHEN: Saturday, April 27
WHERE: Camden Opera House
HOW MUCH: $14
TICKETS & INFO: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4882100/mainemademusic-presentsmicromass%C3%A9-camden-the-camden-opera-house
WHY GO: Micromassé is the trio of accomplished musicians Pete Dugas on organ, Chris Sweet on drums and guitarist Max Cantlin offering a fresh new sound that is nostalgically analog, worldly and explosively modern. Combining the classic sound of the Hammond Organ with dynamic electric guitar and infectious drums; Micromassé strives to bring instrumental music to new frontiers while maintaining a positive groove and a fun vibe. They’ll be joined with their frequent collaborator Portland based singer/songwriter, Sara Hallie Richardson. With influences such as Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush, and Bjork, Richardson's songs are known for dense vocal harmonies and soaring melodies as well as combining synthetic and acoustic orchestral sounds.
SHOW # 5
WHO: Sara Hallie Richardson with Amarantos Quartet
WHEN: Friday, April 26
WHERE: One Longfellow Square, Portland
HOW MUCH: $12 in advance, $15 day of show
TICKETS & INFO: https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event-registration/?ee=1134
WHY GO: Easy! Sara Hallie Richardson backed by a string quartet! They’ve been doing a handful of these shows lately and I’ve heard they’ve been quite good. This truly is a genre-bending and genre-defining project as the Amarantos Quartet applies sounds to Richardson’s unique and vast songwriting and vocal skills. Each player works tirelessly to arrange, promote, and grow this exciting, dream-come-true project. The quartet is Lauren Hastings, Hannah Jackson, Meagan McIntyre and Anna Maria Amaroso Noyes