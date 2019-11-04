PORTLAND, Maine — There is a good chance that you are reading this on what you refer to as your phone. That's a big change in definition and ability over the last 20 years. In 1999, although cordless, most tools we referred to as phones hung on the wall.

It's a brave new world and these devices fit in our pocket. They play music, navigate using satellites and make pretty good pictures. We keep in touch with our friends, we video chat, our kids do homework on these little devils, and they fit in our pockets.

Rich Brooks from Flyte New Media talks about all the benefits these ubiquitous devices offer us, then he poses the question, how do we get away from them. He will be back next month with some ideas on how to wean off these and stay healthy.