There Has To Be Magic was written by Donna Marie McNeil and Christina Shipps. McNeil is one of the grand dames of the Maine art world, has her finger on anything pulsing with the creative endeavor. Thus, the perfect individual to lead the charge on an ambitious and beautiful book about the life & art of Evelyn Kok.

The book covers Kok from early years to the last chapter of her life and in great detail discusses how she started making art in the emergency room. This was during the first half of the last century. She was a force of nature. The illustrations she drew, meticulous in their anatomical descriptions, also beautiful in technique and aesthetics.

Evelyn Kok also illustrated many maps and brochures for Aroostook county in the 50's, designing one of the well-known maps featuring, Presque Isle.

There Has To Be Magic was produced by Maine Authors Publishing and recently won a Maine Literary Award for publishing.

To learn more about Evelyn Kok.

http://www.theartofevelynkok.com

