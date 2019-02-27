WINTHROP, Maine — If you think it's tough drawing on a piece of paper, imagine if your canvas was the size of a soccer field. That's the case for Jason Cote when he designs snowshoe art.

You put one foot in front of the other and eventually your hard work will start to show when you put on a pair of snowshoes and follow Cote through a field of snow. Students at Winthrop Middle School got to do that for the second year in a row in a soccer field next to their school.

"Knowing you are a part of this and just the outcome, it's really nice and being outside because we're always in school," said 8th grader Kamryn Dube.

Basic geometry helps Cote outline the perimeter of his snow art with a stick and rope. By the time kids are dressed up in their coats, hats, and gloves, the paths are laid out for them. They just have to walk.

"Nothing too difficult for them, but I take care of all the strategic measurements ahead of time and basically all the line-work that forms the entire picture and I have them help me fill in and stuff like that," said Cote.

Cote's inspiration came from seeing the snow art of European artist, Simon Beck. Cote has completed around 12 of his own designs. It's from the sky that you really understand the beauty and precision of the work.

"A design in the snow that looks completely different when you see it from above," said 13-year-old Zachary Chapman. "It's just really fun."

The design at Winthrop Middle School was a nod of appreciation to the local Bailey Public Library. Reminding kids that it's just as important to put their minds to work inside the pages of a book, as it is to get outside during the winter.