PORTLAND, Maine — Of all the human emotions, there may be none more primal than…fear. Don’t agree with that notion? Ask Stephen King. He might put in a word or two in support of the power of fear.

Fear is at the heart of “Omniphobia,” the new play being presented during the first two weekends in October by Snowlion Repertory Company in Portland. After the performance on Sunday afternoon, October 6th, Snowlion will host a discussion with two psychologists from the Maine Psychological Association. The topic will be fitting—how we deal with our fears.

