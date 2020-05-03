PORTLAND, Maine — Winter Fun Day at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, Old Town. $15 adults, kids free.

Compete in a fun biathlon that includes snowshoe races and a ball toss, enjoy a guided winter ecology hike, try snowshoeing or cross country skiing, and participate in the snow sculpture contest. There will be lots of kids activities, dog sledding, and the Axe Women of Maine will be there. Food, fire, s’mores and ice cream to boot!

Goat hike

2-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9-11 a.m. Friday.

Ten Apple Farm, Gray. $5-$25.

Snow or no, you can hike the trails with a parade of goats leading the way at Ten Apple Farm in Gray. The hike consists of an approximately one-mile loop through the woods on fairly well-maintained trails. You’ll learn a thing or two about raising and caring for goats, and after the hike, you’ll be able to try your hand at goat milking and enjoy some fresh goat milk and cookies.

Anything-That-Slides Sledding

2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 8.

Memorial Field, Skowhegan. Free.

Bring anything that’ll slide – a cardboard box, garbage can lid, or even a baking sheet and race down the hill. If you don’t like competition, you can freestyle until you’re too tired to climb anymore. Hot cocoa will be provided! The Skowhegan AmeriCorps Outdoor Recreation Program hosts lots of other free events, too.



Thirsty Leprechaun 5K

10 a.m. Saturday, March 14.

American Legion, South Portland. $35.

A late-winter 5K that’s covered in green. This 5K in South Portland includes a loop through Bug Light Park and ends with a beer from Foulmouthed Brewing Co. Dress in your finest green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Buti Glow + Beers

7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.

The Daily Sweat, Kennebunk. $25.

Don some neon and smear some glow-in-the-dark body paint on yourself and get ready for a Buti Glow class at The Daily Sweat. Buti is tribal dance, heavy cardio, lots of sweat. Afterward, hang out for a beer tasting.

