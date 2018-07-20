It might seem a little ironic to jazz fans that a jazz ensemble is going to play an opioid epidemic benefit concert. But the more you think about it the more sense it will make. Ocean Sol is a jazz septet that can really swing. You might imagine Miles and Monk hidden in the smoke checking these cat's out. Playing mostly standard songs like Summertime, they will then swing around & surprise you with an incredible rendition of Tom Wait's Temtaption where Shannon O'Connor lets her pipes fray against the Marc Ribot like anguish of Jeff Smith's guitar. It's a wonderful arrangement, with surprise and alure that will bring you back into the faraway recess of the darkened clubs of harlem.

But don't take my word for it...

They have two Benefit Concerts in a series to help end the opioid epidemic.

Sunday July 22 at Blue in Portland

Thursday August 30 at Portland House of Music

https://www.facebook.com/oceansoljazz/

© 2018 WCSH-TV