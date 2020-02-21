PORTLAND, Maine — Here’s something that probably wasn’t marked on your calendar in all caps: National Invasive Species Awareness Week. It runs from February 24-28, and if you have even the slightest interest in Maine’s well-being, you might want to give some thought to the issues the week shines a light on.

Invasive species, according to the state’s natural resources agencies, “are those plants and animals, including insects and microbes, that are not native to Maine, and that cause harm to the environment, the economy, and human health.” The threats are clear and present. “Our State Parks and public lands, our farms, forests, and water bodies are all being damaged by invasive species,” says Amanda Beal, Maine’s commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

So what can we all do to make a difference? To keep milfoil from choking lakes, to stop emerald ash borers from forever changing Maine’s forests, to keep browntail moths from forcing you to stay inside to avoid the itchy rashes they can inflict? Watch our interview with State Entomologist Allison Kanoti. She’s got suggestions we should all keep in mind.

More information on all the Maine NISAW events

More information about nationwide NISAW activities

More information about Maine natural resource agency invasive species programs

