PORTLAND, Maine — This weekend, singer-songwriters will team up for a concert at One Longfellow Square.

The event will be hosted by Genevieve Beaudoin of Dead Gowns and she’ll be joined on stage by Louisa Stancioff and Eliza Edens.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 21 and you can buy tickets here.