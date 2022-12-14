Simple ways to practice gratitude this holiday season

This time of year can be challenging for a lot of people. Dr. Allyson Coffin is sharing simple ways to replace feelings of stress and anxiety with gratitude.

PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday season can bring on a lot of stress and pressure. Local chiropractor and wellness expert Dr. Allyson Coffin joined 207 to share some techniques to set those feelings aside and replace them with gratitude instead.

Dr. Coffin said the first thing to focus on is our thoughts.

"If you have a gratitude practice that you practice every day and think about three things that you're grateful for when you wake up, it changes your brain, your mindset, and how you come to each day and the people that surround you," Coffin said.

Changing the way we think and focusing more on the good than the bad will increase serotonin and oxytocin hormones in our brains, Coffin explained. This will make us feel less stressed throughout our days.

With the holidays on the horizon, it can be a stressful time for some people. Maybe they have a really large, loud family. Or maybe they are finding themselves alone.

Dr. Coffin suggests spinning any negative thoughts in a way you are able to take the positive out of them.

"This helps you get to a better place and it also makes it a better time for all of those that you get to spend time with," Coffin said.

Check out the full 207 segment with Dr. Allyson Coffin to learn more.