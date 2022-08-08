Simple ways parents can incorporate self-care into their lives

Our 207 wellness expert and local chiropractor, Dr. Allyson Coffin, shares some tips for parents and kids to help strengthen emotional resilience.

MAINE, USA — It can be hard for parents to find even five minutes to themselves some days, but local chiropractor and 207 wellness expert, Dr. Allyson Coffin, says it's not impossible.

"When we take care of ourselves as human beings, we are modeling that behavior, so we become sort of an influencer for [many]," Coffin said. "They can watch us do these things, and it doesn't even have to be your kids. It can be your friends."

Coffin says that improving behavior can be as simple as asking someone about the best part of their day and sharing yours with them. Making time to meditate or drink water is also a form of self-care.

Modeling this behavior for your children gives them the opportunity to see self-care in action, which means there's a better chance they will build upon their own emotional resilience. Stronger emotional resilience leads to a happier and healthier life, according to Coffin.

Coffin also says studies show that children need nine minutes per day of playtime or interaction to feel connected with their caregiver.

"That's a thing that you can do together, and it really folds in the connection practice and then also the movement patterns which engage different parts of our brain," Coffin said. "The peace that we create today creates a generation of peaceful people. If we don't make time for it today, when are we going to do it?"

Coffin added to not get discouraged if it's hard to incorporate self-care or emotional resilience tips into your day in the beginning. It's okay to fail and try again, and those moments can actually end up teaching your children some pretty important lessons.

"Failing is the best," Coffin said. "If your kid is playing baseball and they strike out at bat, you aren't going to tell them to quit baseball. You're going to say, 'Let's go work on that.'"