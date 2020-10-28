Should Manhattan clam chowder be illegal in Maine? Meet the lawmaker who thought so

“I know what I would call it,” he said. “Vegetable soup.”

PORTLAND, Maine — Although I’ve talked with thousands of people for 207, I had never conducted an interview over a bowl of chowder. That changed when I sat down with Anna Crowley Redding, the author of a new book for children called “Chowder Rules! The True Story of an Epic Food Fight.” At a picnic table overlooking the ocean, with a wary eye on the hooligan seagulls that swoop in to nab any undefended morsel of food, we ate and talked about her latest work.

The story begins in 1939 when a Maine state legislator with the unlikely name of Cleveland Sleeper Jr. learned of Manhattan clam chowder. As a devotee of New England clam chowder, he was appalled to discover that the New York version was made with…tomatoes. “He was, quite frankly, disgusted,” Redding says with a laugh. “He said ‘I know what I would call it—vegetable soup.’ “

Acting on his firm conviction that there was no place in his home state for Manhattan clam chowder, Sleeper actually had a bill written up that would make chowder with tomatoes in it illegal in Maine. The press, of course, had a field day with the story, which got attention across the country. Sleeper even did a live debate on the radio with New York Yankees star Joe Dimaggio, who spoke in defense of tomatoes in chowder.